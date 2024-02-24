News

Big turnout for opening of first cannabis dispensary near UBC campus

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Feb 24 2024, 1:04 am
Big turnout for opening of first cannabis dispensary near UBC campus
Burb Cannabis (Submitted)

A lineup formed ahead of the grand opening of UBC’s first near-campus cannabis store, Burb, on Friday morning.

While the store boasted that its opening marked the first major university campus in the country to open a cannabis retail store, a UBC spokesperson correctly stated that the location is technically off-campus

Still, it’s a lot closer than the other legal dispensaries in the area, something that some students took advantage of on Friday as they crowded inside to check out the offerings.

Burb Cannabis

Submitted

Others seemed motivated to receive the free gifts that came with being among the first to enter the space at 5784 University Blvd.

The Burb Cannabis Corp. is no stranger to the province, as the UBC retail store will mark its eighth location in BC. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Burb UBC (@burb_ubc)

Burb operates cannabis stores in Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Vancouver, and Victoria. 

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.

Are you happy that there’s a place to buy weed now near UBC, or do you hate this location? Let us know in the comments.

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
DH Vancouver StaffDH Vancouver Staff
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop