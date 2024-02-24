Big turnout for opening of first cannabis dispensary near UBC campus
A lineup formed ahead of the grand opening of UBC’s first near-campus cannabis store, Burb, on Friday morning.
While the store boasted that its opening marked the first major university campus in the country to open a cannabis retail store, a UBC spokesperson correctly stated that the location is technically off-campus.
Still, it’s a lot closer than the other legal dispensaries in the area, something that some students took advantage of on Friday as they crowded inside to check out the offerings.
Others seemed motivated to receive the free gifts that came with being among the first to enter the space at 5784 University Blvd.
The Burb Cannabis Corp. is no stranger to the province, as the UBC retail store will mark its eighth location in BC.
Burb operates cannabis stores in Port Moody, Port Coquitlam, Vancouver, and Victoria.
The store is open Monday through Saturday from 9 am to 11 pm and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm.
Are you happy that there's a place to buy weed now near UBC, or do you hate this location?