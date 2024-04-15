Pizza Pizza Pre-Rolls launch in stores across Canada this week
Is it a crime against pizza or every stoner’s dream? Maybe both. Pizza Pizza Pre-Rolls launch in locations across Canada today.
The popular Canadian pizza chain will roll out this innovative offering in honour of 4/20. It’s available at participating outposts from April 15 to 20.
These morsels are only $3.79 each and are available in three flavours: Pepperoni, Veggie and Pineapple Express.
It may go without saying, but, just to be clear, this product is certified free from any cannabis-derived ingredients.
On top of that innovation, the Ontario-based chain has another freshly baked food deal to mark the occasion. Folks who order on April 20 can enjoy four small, one-topping pizzas for just $20.
That’s 24 slices of pizza for $20 on 4/20.
Be sure to mark your calendar and get these dope deals while you can.
