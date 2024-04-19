Once again, the Vancouver Park Board is taking steps to protect its property as hundreds are expected to descend on Sunset Beach along False Creek near English Bay for the annual 4/20 event, which will see cannabis enthusiasts celebrating in their traditional style.

However, if you aren’t participating in 4/20, you might want to note that many things in that area will be closed. Certain areas of the beach will be fenced off to prevent damage that has been pricey to repair in years past.

Other things that will be closed as a result of the event include the Vancouver Aquatic Centre, which is next to the beach and offers swimming lessons, workshops, and a fitness area.

Plus, the Sunset Beach washrooms won’t be open. You can assume what people will do if they have to go…

Additionally, the parking lots near the beach will be shut, and you won’t be able to access them. That includes the Sunset Beach lot, English Bay, and the Vancouver Aquatic Centre.

“The Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation is aware that an unpermitted, non-sanctioned cannabis protest event is planned for tomorrow, April 20 at Sunset Beach Park. It is anticipated that hundreds of people will attend, including vendors,” the board wrote Friday.

“While the City and Park Board respects the right to protest, staff are working in collaboration with the VPD to ensure public safety, and will be taking the following measures on Saturday, April 20 to mitigate impacts to the park and the adjacent neighbourhood,” it added.

While organizers of the market-style event have shared their plans online, it’s expected to draw fewer people than past 4/20 events. Last year, the crowds were fairly small, and there were no reports of major issues associated with it. Daily Hive attempted to speak with the organizer of this year’s event, but they missed the interview appointments several times.

This year, there is also expected to be an event held at Thornton Park.

What do you think of this annual protest/celebration? Let us know in the comments.