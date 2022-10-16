LIVE: The ultimate list of Metro Vancouver mayoral winners

Metro Vancouver has new and re-elected mayors after BC’s municipal election on Saturday.

While a lot of spots were filled as expected, there were a few surprises around the region.

While the polls are still being tallied, check back as we update the results to find out who has won the top job.

Last update: 9:37 pm (continuously updated)

Here’s a full list of winners in the 2022 election:

Metro Vancouver cities: Abbotsford – Burnaby – Mike Hurley (incumbent, ran unchallenged) Delta – George Harvie Coquitlam – District of North Vancouver – Pitt Meadows – Nicole MacDonald (incumbent, ran unchallenged) Port Coquitlam – Brad West (incumbent, ran unchallenged) Langley City – Nathan Pachal Maple Ridge – Dan Ruimy New Westminster – Patrick Johnstone North Vancouver – Pitt Meadows – Nicole MacDonald (incumbent, ran unchallenged) Port Coquitlam – Brad West (incumbent, ran unchallenged) Port Moody – Richmond – Malcolm Brodie Surrey – Brenda Locke Township of Langley – Eric Woodward Vancouver – West Vancouver – Mark Sager White Rock – Megan Knight



Other BC cities of interest outside Metro Vancouver: Tofino – Dan B. Law (incumbent, ran unchallenged) Victoria – Marianne Alto Whistler – Jack Crompton



