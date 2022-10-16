NewsPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

LIVE: The ultimate list of Metro Vancouver mayoral winners

Daily Hive Staff
Daily Hive Staff
|
Oct 16 2022, 3:31 am
LIVE: The ultimate list of Metro Vancouver mayoral winners
Metro Vancouver map (Shutterstock)

Metro Vancouver has new and re-elected mayors after BC’s municipal election on Saturday.

While a lot of spots were filled as expected, there were a few surprises around the region.

While the polls are still being tallied, check back as we update the results to find out who has won the top job.

Last update: 9:37 pm (continuously updated)

Here’s a full list of winners in the 2022 election:

  • Metro Vancouver cities:
    • Abbotsford – 
    • Burnaby – Mike Hurley (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
    • Delta – George Harvie
    • Coquitlam – 
    • District of North Vancouver – 
    • Pitt Meadows – Nicole MacDonald (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
    • Port Coquitlam – Brad West (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
    • Langley City – Nathan Pachal
    • Maple Ridge – Dan Ruimy
    • New Westminster – Patrick Johnstone
    • North Vancouver – 
    • Pitt Meadows – Nicole MacDonald (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
    • Port Coquitlam – Brad West (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
    • Port Moody – 
    • Richmond – Malcolm Brodie
    • Surrey – Brenda Locke
    • Township of Langley – Eric Woodward
    • Vancouver – 
    • West Vancouver – Mark Sager
    • White Rock – Megan Knight

 

  • Other BC cities of interest outside Metro Vancouver:
    • Tofino – Dan B. Law (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
    • Victoria – Marianne Alto
    • Whistler – Jack Crompton

For more election coverage, check out our Election Hub.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Daily Hive StaffDaily Hive Staff
+ News
+ Politics
+ City Hall
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.