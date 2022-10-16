LIVE: The ultimate list of Metro Vancouver mayoral winners

Metro Vancouver has new and re-elected mayors after BC’s municipal election on Saturday.
While a lot of spots were filled as expected, there were a few surprises around the region.
While the polls are still being tallied, check back as we update the results to find out who has won the top job.
Last update: 9:37 pm (continuously updated)
Here’s a full list of winners in the 2022 election:
- Metro Vancouver cities:
- Abbotsford –
- Burnaby – Mike Hurley (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
- Delta – George Harvie
- Coquitlam –
- District of North Vancouver –
- Pitt Meadows – Nicole MacDonald (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
- Port Coquitlam – Brad West (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
- Langley City – Nathan Pachal
- Maple Ridge – Dan Ruimy
- New Westminster – Patrick Johnstone
- North Vancouver –
- Port Moody –
- Richmond – Malcolm Brodie
- Surrey – Brenda Locke
- Township of Langley – Eric Woodward
- Vancouver –
- West Vancouver – Mark Sager
- White Rock – Megan Knight
- Other BC cities of interest outside Metro Vancouver:
- Tofino – Dan B. Law (incumbent, ran unchallenged)
- Victoria – Marianne Alto
- Whistler – Jack Crompton
For more election coverage, check out our Election Hub.
