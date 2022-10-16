Ken Sim's ABC party forms strong majority in Vancouver City Council

Mayor-elect Ken Sim will have a strong backing for his governance for the next four years, as the ABC Vancouver party has secured a majority of the seats in Vancouver City Council.

ABC candidates running for Vancouver city councillor have secured seven of the 10 seats in the chamber, as of the preliminary election results at 10:35 pm.

Sim has won his seat for mayor, overthrowing incumbent Kennedy Stewart of Forward Together. With both the mayoral seat and seven city councillors, ABC Vancouver has a strong majority control of eight of the 11 seats of Vancouver City Council.

All seven ABC candidates filling city councillor seats have established a strong lead over the rest of the pack that will fill the remaining three seats. As of 10:40 pm with 52,735 ballots counted at 48 of 106 voting locations, this is how the results are looking:

ABC — Sarah Kirby-Yung (incumbent): 21,448 ABC — Lisa Dominato (incumbent): 20,871 ABC — Brian Montague (incumbent): 20,427 ABC — Mike Klassen: 19,309 ABC — Peter Meiszner: 18,626 ABC — Lenny Zhou: 18,605 ABC — Rebecca Bligh: 18,342 Green Party — Adriane Carr: 12,635 OneCity — Christine Boyle: 11,753 Green Party — Pete Fry: 11,176

The latter three candidates have less of a certainty at this time; only ABC city councillor candidates are currently projected to win at the time of writing.

More to come…

