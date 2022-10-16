NewsPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

Ken Sim's ABC party forms strong majority in Vancouver City Council

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Oct 16 2022, 5:49 am
Ken Sim's ABC party forms strong majority in Vancouver City Council
ABC Vancouver

Mayor-elect Ken Sim will have a strong backing for his governance for the next four years, as the ABC Vancouver party has secured a majority of the seats in Vancouver City Council.

ABC candidates running for Vancouver city councillor have secured seven of the 10 seats in the chamber, as of the preliminary election results at 10:35 pm.

Sim has won his seat for mayor, overthrowing incumbent Kennedy Stewart of Forward Together. With both the mayoral seat and seven city councillors, ABC Vancouver has a strong majority control of eight of the 11 seats of Vancouver City Council.

All seven ABC candidates filling city councillor seats have established a strong lead over the rest of the pack that will fill the remaining three seats. As of 10:40 pm with 52,735 ballots counted at 48 of 106 voting locations, this is how the results are looking:

  1. ABC — Sarah Kirby-Yung (incumbent): 21,448
  2. ABC — Lisa Dominato (incumbent): 20,871
  3. ABC — Brian Montague (incumbent): 20,427
  4. ABC — Mike Klassen: 19,309
  5. ABC — Peter Meiszner: 18,626
  6. ABC — Lenny Zhou: 18,605
  7. ABC — Rebecca Bligh: 18,342
  8. Green Party — Adriane Carr: 12,635
  9. OneCity — Christine Boyle: 11,753
  10. Green Party — Pete Fry: 11,176

The latter three candidates have less of a certainty at this time; only ABC city councillor candidates are currently projected to win at the time of writing.

More to come…

Sarah Kirby-Yung

Sarah Kirby-Yung ABC Vancouver

Sarah Kirby-Yung (ABC Vancouver)

Lisa Dominato

Lisa Dominato ABC Vancouver

Lisa Dominato (ABC Vancouver)

Brian Montague

Brian Montague ABC Vancouver

Brian Montague (ABC Vancouver)

Mike Klassen

Mike Klassen ABC Vancouver

Mike Klassen (ABC Vancouver)

Lenny Zhou

Lenny Zhou ABC Vancouver

Lenny Zhou (ABC Vancouver)

Peter Meiszner

Peter Meiszner ABC Vancouver

Peter Meiszner (ABC Vancouver)

Rebecca Bligh

Rebecca Bligh ABC Vancouver

Rebecca Bligh (ABC Vancouver)

