Brenda Locke dethrones Doug McCallum to become new mayor of Surrey

Doug McCallum has been dethroned by Brenda Locke, the new mayor-elect of Surrey.

Locke is the leader of Surrey Connect, and a critical campaign promise was to keep the RCMP in Surrey. However, it remains to be seen the logistics of how reversing the Surrey Police Service would work, or if it would even be possible.

Surrey Connect suggests the move would save taxpayers $500 each year.

Sticking with RCMP would save taxpayers $520M over next 4 years, Surrey Connect claims – Surrey Now-Leader. This is why Richmond and Red Deer said NO WAY. The SPS will cost taxpayers hundreds. @keep_rcmp #electconnect https://t.co/vLFK4Pip7B — Brenda Locke (@brendalockebc) September 24, 2022

Locke finished ahead of McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition and Gordie Hogg, who was running with Surrey First.

She was elected a councillor as part of the Safe Surrey Coalition in 2018.

Outside of making the RCMP the primary police force in Surrey, other Surrey Connect platform promises include reducing wait times for permits, putting residents at the centre of all decision-making, and ensuring fiscal transparency and accountability.

While Locke hasn’t promised to build Canada’s largest stadium, there are plans to invest in new sports and entertainment facilities. Surrey Connect will also re-establish an Ethics Commissioner and increase the budget for public safety departments, including Fire, Police and Law Services.

The official results are expected next week.