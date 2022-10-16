Ken Sim's ABC Vancouver wins majority in Park Board and School Board

ABC Vancouver is sweeping the elected seats of the City of Vancouver’s municipal government, Vancouver Park Board, and Vancouver School Board.
Not only has Ken Sim secured the mayoral seat, the party has secured seven of the 10 city councillor seats, six of the seven Park Board commissioner seats, and five of the nine School Board trustee seats.
All ABC candidates in each of the three elected bodies have secured their seats in a stunning sweep.
As of 11:15 pm with 79,626 ballots counted at 66 of 106 voting locations, these are the results for the new body of the Park Board:
- ABC — Scott Jensen: 31,158
- ABC — Laura Christensen: 27,492
- ABC — Angela Kate Haer: 27,412
- ABC — Marie-Claire Howard: 27,230
- ABC — Jas Virdi: 25,237
- ABC — Brennan Bastyovanszky: 24,943
- Green — Tom Digby: 19,529
These are the results for the new body of the School Board:
- ABC — Victoria Jung: 29,493
- ABC — Alfred Chien: 28,627
- ABC — Christopher JK Richardson: 27,624
- ABC — Josh Zhang: 27,390
- ABC — Preeti Faridkot: 27,288
- OneCity — Jennifer Reddy: 19,283
- COPE — Suzie Mah: 18,297
- Green — Lois Chan-Pedley: 18,225
- OneCity — Krista Sigurdson: 19,819
At the time of writing, only the six ABC candidates are projected to secure the seat. Green Party candidate Tom Digby has a relatively narrow lead over the Green Party’s Tricia Riley, who has 16,759 seats.
It also currently appears to be a narrow race to secure the last School Board seat between OneCity’s Krista Sigurdson and Green Party’s Janet Fraser, who has 19,795 seats.
More to come…
