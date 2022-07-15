Vancity credit union experiences second online outage in just over a month

Vancity customers are expressing their frustrations online after not being able to access online or mobile banking without repeated attempts.

This happened last month on June 15 and it seems like the same services are affected this time around.

Our online and mobile banking are temporarily unavailable. We are currently working to restore service as soon as possible. Our apologies and thank you for your patience. — Vancity (@Vancity) July 15, 2022

Vancity has responded to some users via Twitter and has stated that if users try to log in enough times they’ll eventually get through.

@SeahawksYVR We are currently working to resolve the issue, but we don’t have an ETA at this time. However, you may be able to sign in after a few tries. If you need assistance urgently, please send us a DM and we’ll do what we can to help you out. -JB — Vancity (@Vancity) July 15, 2022

As of 9:20 am on July 15, Vancity is not able to provide an ETA for when services may be fully restored.

Downdetector.ca has received over 100 reports within an hour.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Vancity said that the outage is related to an issue with Central 1 which is also impacting other credit unions.

“Vancity’s online and mobile banking are temporarily down due to a system-wide issue Central 1 is experiencing this morning. Several credit unions are experiencing similar service disruptions and our team is in contact with Central 1 who is working to fix the problem. We continue to support our members on the phone through our Member Care Centre (1 (888) 826-2489) and in our branches, and we thank our members for their patience.”

You can view Central 1 service disruptions via status.central1.com

Update:

In a statement to Daily Hive, Vancity said that as of 10:30 am services have been restored.