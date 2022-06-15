Vancity credit union experiencing online and mobile service outage

Vancouver-based credit union Vancity is experiencing an outage affecting online and mobile banking services this afternoon.

Vancity confirmed the outage in a tweet and asked customers to remain patient while it worked to restore service.

“Online and mobile banking are temporarily down,” Vancity said. “We are currently working to restore service as soon as possible. Our apologies and thank you for your patience.”

Several customers shared questions and frustrations about the lack of service.

Hey @Vancity! Is there some sort of outage right now? Can’t log in to online banking from web or mobile! pic.twitter.com/fUK8J6DRQN — Amanda Wawryk (@AmandaWawryk) June 15, 2022

@Vancity I’m getting strange errors both on my phone app and laptop to get in to do my banking — Кутрина Шумук 🇺🇦🇨🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@ProzacKat) June 15, 2022