Vancity credit union experiencing online and mobile service outage

Jun 15 2022, 10:23 pm
Vancouver-based credit union Vancity is experiencing an outage affecting online and mobile banking services this afternoon.

Vancity confirmed the outage in a tweet and asked customers to remain patient while it worked to restore service.

“Online and mobile banking are temporarily down,” Vancity said. “We are currently working to restore service as soon as possible. Our apologies and thank you for your patience.”

Several customers shared questions and frustrations about the lack of service.

