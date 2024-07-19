New Vancity Golf Collection is the perfect look for hitting the links

Summer is the perfect time for golfers to tee off around Vancouver. And if you’re looking to swing in the latest styles, Vancity Originals has got you covered.

The new Vancity Golf collection will be released on Saturday, July 20, at the Vancity Store inside Dipt Kicks and online.

The collection includes eye-catching tees, a colourful hat, and, of course, a fashionable golf shirt.

“This is our first time doing a golf-themed collection,” said Jeff Martin, aka Mister Martini, founder and owner of Dipt, to Daily Hive. “This collection embodies the new younger generation of golfers who are looking for a little more flavour on the course or just to rep the sport and their favourite city.”

The Vancity Golf collection features five different items, including a Players Club polo, a Hole in One golfer cap, and the Smokin’ the Greens tees and shorts.

“The inspiration is a mix of traditional golf attire with a streetwear aesthetic,” explained Martin.

“We are definitely all professional amateurs around here when it comes to golf, but definitely all love the style and aesthetic of the game. We also appreciate the youth movement being seen with more apparel catering to a younger demographic.

Vancity Original was launched in 1998 by Martin, who co-owned one of Canada’s first Hip Hop shops. Over 26 years and hundreds of designs later, the brand is still going strong on and off the fairway.

The Vancity Golg collection can be purchased in-store at Dipt Kicks at 819 Hornby Street or online at www.vancityoriginal.com. Visit them in-store and mention Daily Hive for a free Vancity UnDMC sticker.