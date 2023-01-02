A loaded lineup of comedians is coming to the Vogue Theatre this month

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

An all-star comedy showcase is happening in Vancouver this month to help you shake off the winter blues.

The fourth edition of Dino Archie’s Vancity Comedy Extravaganza takes place on January 21, 2023, at the Vogue Theatre.

Comedy fans will enjoy a loaded lineup featuring JUNO award winners, Just For Laughs veterans, and more.

Vancity Comedy Extravaganza is presented by Archie and MRG Live. The Fresno, California-born comic was the winner of the 36th Seattle International Comedy Competition, has appeared at Just for Laughs, and has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and Adam Devine’s House Party.

Archie has released four comedy albums, including his first one-hour special titled Dino Archie: Live From Lockdown, and is the co-host of The Strictly Beloved Podcast.

This year’s show will also feature acclaimed comedians Yumi Nagashima (Comedy Central Asia, Just for Laughs Vancouver), Sunee Dhaliwal (Winnipeg Comedy Festival, Comedy Now!) and Marito Lopez (Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, MTV Canada, co-host of The Strictly Beloved Podcast).

Also performing during Vancity Comedy Extravaganza Vol. 4 are Ari Matti (Laugh Factory, Yuk Yuks), Hassan Phils (JFL NorthWest, CBC NEXT UP), Ivan Decker (CONAN, Netflix 2018 Juno Award winner for Comedy Album of the Year) and Gavin Matts (SiriusXM Top Comic Competition winner, Bill Burr’s The Ringers).

When: January 21, 2023

Time: Doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $26.50-$39.50, purchase online.