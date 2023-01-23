Coldplay is coming to Vancouver's BC Place this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

One of the biggest music acts in the world is coming to Vancouver this summer for its first show in Canada since 2017.

Coldplay is bringing the Music Of The Spheres World Tour to BC Place on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Tickets for the highly anticipated stadium tour go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am. Vancouver is part of the tour’s West Coast run in September, including Seattle, San Diego, and Los Angeles.

Coldplay’s world tour is in support of the iconic band’s ninth studio album, Music of the Spheres. The Grammy-nominated album debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 charts and features the hit “My Universe” with BTS.

Vancouver fans can look forward to hearing Coldplay performing classic hits like “Yellow,” “Viva La Vida,” “Clocks,” and “A Sky Full Of Stars,” along with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands.

BC Place will also be rocking with performances by multi-Grammy-winning H.E.R and rising New Jersey music star 070 Shake.

More cities for the Music of the Spheres World Tour will soon be announced.

When: September 22, 2023

Time: 7 pm

Where: BC Place — 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10 am.