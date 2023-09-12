There’s a new second-hand thrift store coming to Vancouver, according to an eagle-eyed shopper.

A sign has been put up in an empty storefront on Granville Street, in the heart of downtown Vancouver, for a new Value Village Boutique.

The store will open at 1058 Granville Street, between Helmcken and Nelson.

So far, we have no idea as to when the store will be opened, but excitement is likely building among those who are fans of the chain.

Last year, a location at 2354 Granville Street sprung to life and saw a pretty sizeable crowd for its opening day in the South Granville area.

It’s also likely there are a few critics in the mix, as the stores have been under fire for price gauging, environmental practices, and questionable not-for-profit claims.

Want to read more about how to get a deal on a discount these days? Check out our handy guide on popping tags these days.

Are you looking forward to shopping at the new location? Let us know in the comments.