A new Value Village opened its doors in Port Coquitlam last week, and while there were a few deals, some of the prices were a little questionable.

The store itself — at 985 Nicola Avenue — is huge. This Value Village location has an area at the front where you will find the “pricier” jewellery, shoes, and handbags.

The first thing we saw were these Phillip Plein boots. Similar new boots sell for about $1,000 online, but $299.99 for a clearly worn pair? Form your own opinion.

There were also a few luxury purses. Many were overpriced knockoffs, and they weren’t even good knockoffs. There was an authentic Vivienne Westwood purse for $399.99.

If you’re not willing to spend that kind of money and want to search for some deals, there is an extensive handbag section. The prices were reasonable, but some of the knockoffs were bad.

There was also a stained Coach bag for $40, some Nine West shoes for $29.99, and some Michael Kors sandals for $15.99.

Beyond the fashion, the store is filled with clothes, toys, electronics, and sports equipment. It may have the biggest collection of second-hand coffee makers we have ever seen.

Some of the pricing in other departments was a little suspect. For example, this older Tupperware container would set you back $7.99. You could get something similar at the dollar store — new — for way cheaper.

Here’s a look at some of the other interesting finds we stumbled upon:

Speaking of artwork… We couldn’t see the price, but for the car lover in your life, how about this sweet piece of a Hyundai Santa Fe? I am sure it would look great above any fireplace.

While we didn’t find any big treasures, there were still some great finds. Definitely worth a trip out to the Tri-Cities.