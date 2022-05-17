A new Value Village location is about to open in Metro Vancouver

Value Village is set to open another location in Metro Vancouver. The newest store will open up later this week in the Tri-Cities.

The thrift and secondhand giant is set to hold a grand opening on Thursday, May 19 at 9 am at its newest location at 985 Nicola Avenue in Port Coquitlam.

The location has been home to a number of stores, including Home Outfitters and Spirit Halloween.

According to the website, the store is looking to fill positions, and you can apply here.

Over the past few months, Value Village has been the subject of some controversy, particularly when it comes to pricing of certain items.

There is currently a petition on Change.org, with thousands of signatures, that support the claim that “Value Village has gotten way out of hand with their pricing.”

You can find details about the new Port Coquitlam store here.