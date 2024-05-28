Vancouver Value Village reopens after staff extinguishes fire

If you were wondering why a South Vancouver Value Village was closed last night, the answer is a fire.

Clothes were set on fire at this particular Value Village, forcing the store to close temporarily. On Monday, videos of the fire that took place at the Value Village on Victoria Drive near 48th Avenue were shared on social media.

Daily Hive confirmed with a staff member that the store closed but reopened on Tuesday.

“All team members and customers are safe, and the store reopened as usual this morning,” a Value Village spokesperson told Daily Hive.

Vancouver Police and Vancouver Fire Rescue Services are now investigating the incident.

“We are working closely with the fire department and local police on their investigation,” the Value Village spokesperson added.

Matthew Trudeau, captain of public information with the Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, told Daily Hive that fire crews responded to the fire at Value Village on 6415 Victoria Street just before 6 pm.

“Crews encountered smoke on arrival and found clothing that was on fire, extinguished by employees.”

Meanwhile, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) told Daily Hive that nobody was hurt.

“No one was injured, and the person responsible left the store prior to police attendance.”

VPD added that it is currently unclear whether the fire was intentional or an accident and that the file is still under investigation.

This news may trigger a memory of another fire that impacted a different Value Village location in the city two summers ago, a fire that caused much more damage.