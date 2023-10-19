Balenciaga for $149?! What we found at downtown Vancouver's new Value Village Boutique

The brand-new Value Village Boutique store opened on Granville Street in downtown Vancouver on Thursday morning, but what makes it a boutique, and are there deals to be had?

You’ll find the new spot at 1062 Granville Street, and curation significantly differs between an average Value Village and its new boutique location. There seems to be more emphasis on higher quality products among the usual assortment of goods you’d find at a regular store.

Special sections for higher quality and higher priced goods are also kept behind displays.

We tried to find items that had old prices on them, covered up by the new thrifty rates, but it seems more attention was put into making sure everything was priced just right, with remnants of old prices removed.

Here are some of the seemingly biggest deals we found, as long as these items weren’t fake!

We managed to scope out a Balenciaga shirt for $149.99. A quick Google search suggests similar shirts are priced at $500 up to $2,000!

The new boutique has an extensive entertainment section downstairs, with DVDs, Blu-ray discs, video games, vinyl, books and more.

We managed to snag a collector’s edition of North by Northwest for just $7.99. For new copies, prices for this range between $20 and $100 online. Used copies are also a lot more expensive.

We couldn’t find comparable prices online for other items like this Nike cap, but you can find some good deals on similar apparel.

We also found an expensive Moncler jacket for $299. New items from this brand can be found for well over $1,000.

Are you planning on checking out the new Value Village Boutique on Granville Street?

With files from Arash Randjbar