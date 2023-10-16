Vancouver's new Value Village Boutique store set to open this week

A formally empty storefront on Granville Street, in the heart of downtown Vancouver, is set to be filled with bargain hunters as the new Value Village Boutique has announced its opening date.

On Thursday, October 19, doors will open at the store at 1062 Granville Street, between Helmcken and Nelson. It will be the second location for a Value Village Boutique in the city.

It’s expected to be a big turnout if last year’s big lines at the South Granville location are any indication.

The store will be open from 10 am to 8 pm seven days a week, but for Thursday’s Grand Opening day, it will open an hour earlier at 9 am.

The website reads that it will be accepting donations as well. Plus, it’s hiring for a retail store associate.

While the boutique promises to house thrift finds for a great deal, we will have to wait until Thursday to see if that promise holds true.

If you’re over 60, there is a senior’s discount on Tuesdays that will score you 30% off.

