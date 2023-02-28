"Have they lost their minds?" $60 shoes at Value Village prompt criticism

Don’t you just love the thrift store, finding bargains, and browsing through the aisles to find a one-of-a-kind item for a total steal?

It’s a great deal of fun, but items you would expect a steep discount on are starting to look much more premium-priced at some thrift shops.

A recent Reddit post stirred up a lot of attention when someone on the r/Saskatoon page posted a photo of $60 shoes for sale at Value Village.

“Has Value Village lost their minds with their pricing?” the post reads.

The shoes, which appear to be a pair of converse sneakers, usually go for about $80 in stores, which is why it’s so shocking to see Value Village selling them not much lower at $60.

“LMAO I’ll just buy brand new in that case,” wrote one commenter.

Someone else quickly pointed out that it’s not the first time the chain has been criticized for having sky-high prices.

“Like, did they forget who they are? Not the first time they’ve been caught and accused of gross markups,” wrote another.

Value Village came under fire last spring when a photo of mason jars priced at $15 at an Edmonton location made waves online.

Another commenter pointed out other items marked up dubiously high for a store that gets its inventory by donation.

“One location I went to about a week ago had a framed “antique” photo for $249. It looked like a blown-up reprint someone framed,” someone said.

What do you think is a fair price for these second-hand sneakers? Let us know in the comments.