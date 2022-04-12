Stand Up at The Improv

Vancouver is home to some of the world’s top comedy talent.

Our acclaimed local comics have performed on late-night shows, toured across North America, won JUNO Awards, and have their own specials air on Netflix, CBC, CTV, and more.

Fans of homegrown comedians will want to get tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver, happening from Wednesday, May 25 to Sunday, May 29, at venues all over the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just For Laughs VANCOUVER (@jflvancouver)

Western Canada’s largest comedy festival includes Best of the West presented by SiriusXM. And to make sure you don’t miss a minute of the laughs, here are all 13 shows that are part of this year’s series.

Ola Dada’s Black Out Comedy

Ola Dada (CBC’s The New Wave of Stand Up, Canada’s Got Talent) spotlights some of the funniest black stand-ups and touring pro headliners from here in Vancouver and around the world.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The Portside Pub – 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19.99, purchase online

Comedy Bucket

Gina Harms and Randee Neumeyer host a stand-up show where comedians are challenged to perform a set based on audience suggestions.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm

Where: The MOTN – 582 Powell Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Havana Moon Comedy

Robyn Pekar (Fox Hole Comedy, New Moon Comedy) and Jackie Hoffart (Judge for JUNO Comedy Album of the Year 2020, Host for Joel Kim Booster 2018) present a new wave of top Vancouver comics during Havana Moon Comedy.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7 pm (early show), Doors 9 pm, show 9:30 pm (late show)

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Comedy Pants

Alistair Ogden (Halifax Comedy Festival, Toronto SketchFest) presents a lineup of his favourite comedians in an intimate and hilarious evening of stand-up and sketch at China Cloud Studios. Featuring a pair of real pink pants.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $17, purchase online

David and Ken: Comedy with Music!

David Milchard and Ken Lawson are a musical comedy duo and improv comedians who have toured all over North America. The Canadian Comedy Award winners will entertain with real stories, character-driven improv, and hilarious songs inspired by the audience’s suggestions.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 7:30 pm

Where: Havana Theatre – 1212 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $24.99, purchase online

Vancouver Special Comedy Show

Vancouver Special Comedy Show features comedians comics seen on Netflix, Disney+, Crave, Just for Laughs, CBC’s The Debaters, and more.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: Fox Cabaret – 2321 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Full Pint Comedy

Ryan Williams and Colin Sharp present a lineup of outstanding professional comedians at the Castaway Bar and Kitchen during JFL Vancouver.

When: May 25, 2022

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm

Where: Castaway Bar and Kitchen – 3293 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Sunday Night Stand-Up Comedy by Comedy After Dark

A curated lineup of the city’s best pro comics takes the stage every Sunday evening at Comedy After Dark.

When: May 29, 2022

Time: Doors 6:30 pm, show 7 pm (early show), Doors 8:45 pm, show 9:30 pm (late show)

Where: Comedy After Dark – 117- Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19, purchase online

The Scrawny Show

The Scrawny Show features a collection of Vancouver pro comedians and local up-and-comers at the ANZA Club hall.

When: May 26, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: The ANZA Club – 3 West 8th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $16, purchase online

Comedy World

Colin Cowan (JFL, This Is That, The Second City) curates and hosts this monthly stand-up show at China Cloud. Kwasi Thomas, Andrea Gin, Aaron Read, Machine Michelle, Mufaro Mbudzi, and Alannah Brittany will showcase their best material at Comedy World. Followed by Cloud Karaoke hosted by Ken Tsui.

When: May 26, 2022

Time: Doors 7:30 pm, show 8 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $19.75, purchase online

The HERO SHOW

Vancouver’s longest-running monthly sketch comedy show. Now in its 14th year, The HERO SHOW showcases unique character monologues, sketches, musical comedy, and more.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Stage 6 – 65 E 6th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $20, purchase online

Comedy Hour: A Show That is an Hour and a Half

Improvisers and stand-up comics receive a specific amount of time and an audience suggestion to perform whatever they want on stage. However, when the time is up, host Ese Atawo will remove them from the stage in whatever way she pleases.

When: May 28, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $14.99, purchase online

Soda Fountain

Graeme Achurch and Nathan Hare’s Soda Fountain is a variety show where anything goes. Audiences can expect to see sketch comedy, improv, stand-up, new characters, and more.

When: May 27, 2022

Time: Doors 8:30 pm, show 9 pm

Where: China Cloud Studios – 524 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $15, purchase online

These shows are on top of the artists already announced for Just For Laughs Vancouver, including Marc Maron, Maria Bamford, Roy Wood Jr., Joel Kim Booster, Gavin Matts, and many more.

Where: Multiple venues across Vancouver

When: May 25 to 29, 2022, plus additional dates

Tickets: All tickets for Just For Laughs Vancouver can be purchased online