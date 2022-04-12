Live music is back at the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival this summer in a big way.

The 36th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting 140 performances from June 24 to July 3 at venues across the city.

The full lineup of events will be shared by Coastal Jazz & Blues Society over the upcoming weeks. And to get music lovers jazzed about this year’s fest, organizers announced two of the acclaimed artists coming to Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coastal Jazz (@coastaljazz)

You might also like: Vancouver-based non-profit to host gala in support of women's education

Just for Laughs Vancouver adds new shows and stars to stacked festival lineup

Squamish Constellation Festival just dropped its summer 2022 lineup

Three-time Grammy Award-winner Cécile McLorin Salvant is performing at the Vancouver Playhouse on Monday, June 27. The composer, singer, and visual artist has won a number of prestigious awards and competitions during her career, including the Thelonious Monk competition, the Macarthur fellowship, and the Doris Duke Artist Award. Salvant’s latest album, “Ghost Song” was released in March of this year.

Also performing at the Vancouver Playhouse is instrumental trio GoGo Penguin on Tuesday, June 28. The Manchester-based band is comprised of pianist Chris Illingworth, bassist Nick Blacka, and drummer Jon Scott, and were shortlisted for The Mercury Prize for the best album released in the UK by a British or Irish act. GoGo Penguin’s influences range from electronic and club culture, jazz, rock, and 20th-century minimalism.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Thursday, April 14 at 10 am at coastaljazz.ca. Presale tickets for festival donors are available on April 12 and 13.

“Stay tuned over the coming weeks for more exciting shows,” said Nina Horvath, Executive Director of Coastal Jazz in a release. “We’ve booked over 140 performances for the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and are looking forward to bringing the festival back to in-person events after the past two years of COVID-19 event cancellations and programming changes.”

Salvant and GoGo Penguin join the previously-announced Buddy Guy at TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival. The 85-year-old blues legend has won eight Grammy Awards, the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, and influenced countless musicians and artists during his career.

Guy performs at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Friday, June 24 and tickets are on sale now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coastal Jazz (@coastaljazz)

36th Annual TD Vancouver Jazz Festival

When: June 24 to July 3, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various venues across Vancouver

Tickets: Available online

Daily Hive is a proud media sponsor of the TD Vancouver Jazz Festival