Huge crowds liven up South Vancouver in annual Vaisahki parade

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
|
Apr 13 2024, 10:26 pm
Vancouver’s annual Vaisakhi parade lit up the streets today with huge crowds coming in for the religious celebration.

For Sikhs around the world, the Vaisakhi celebrations commemorate the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

The parade, organized by the Khalsa Diwan Society, can be seen filled with people eager to celebrate from photos and videos online.

The parade features massive floats, local performers, live music, and delicious food.

Numerous road closures are in place to accommodate the festival happening along Marine Drive to Main Street.

With files from Daniel Chai.

Vancouver Vaisakhi Parade 2024

When: April 13, 2024
Time: 11 am to 5 pm
Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver. It will travel toward Main Street and East 49th Avenue.
Cost: Free

Beth Rochester
