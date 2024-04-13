Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Vancouver’s annual Vaisakhi parade lit up the streets today with huge crowds coming in for the religious celebration.

For Sikhs around the world, the Vaisakhi celebrations commemorate the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

The parade, organized by the Khalsa Diwan Society, can be seen filled with people eager to celebrate from photos and videos online.

Vaisakhi Parade in Vancouver, today. Lots of Sikhs people in this city.😄 pic.twitter.com/heKXU2KmAI — Michael Chen Jiang Su (@MichaelChenJS) April 13, 2024

The parade features massive floats, local performers, live music, and delicious food.

Numerous road closures are in place to accommodate the festival happening along Marine Drive to Main Street.

Parade hasn’t reached Main/49, but the streets are already taken over. #Vaisakhi pic.twitter.com/2hdTbsCXao — Tim James (@TimJamesPlus) April 13, 2024

With files from Daniel Chai.

When: April 13, 2024

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: The parade starts at Ross Street Sikh Temple – 8000 Ross Street, Vancouver. It will travel toward Main Street and East 49th Avenue.

Cost: Free