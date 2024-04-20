The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade has returned to Metro Vancouver and is brightening up the streets with colourful festivities.

Celebrations are well underway, with huge crowds turning up for the parade, which features a variety of floats, stalls, live music, and community groups.

The Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan (parade) is officially underway. Surrey residents & visitors to our city are enjoying the sights, sounds & flavour of Vaisakhi. pic.twitter.com/Il1okQuARX — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) April 20, 2024

Vaisakhi is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world that commemorates the birth of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade is one of the biggest celebrations in the world and is organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar.

The main float of the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade arrives in front of the Gurdwara, festivities will be underway by 9:30 for the 2024 event pic.twitter.com/t3OLIh6AYB — Laura Ballance (@LauraBallance) April 20, 2024

The celebrations started at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple at 9 am and will travel along 124th Street and then turn left onto 75th Avenue. The parade will then loop back to the temple.

A series of street closures are in place to accommodate the parade.

When: April 20, 2024

Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey

Cost: Free

With files from Daniel Chai.