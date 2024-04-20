EventsNews

Surrey's annual Vaisakhi parade brightens the streets with colourful celebrations

Apr 20 2024
Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade/City of Surrey

The Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade has returned to Metro Vancouver and is brightening up the streets with colourful festivities.

Celebrations are well underway, with huge crowds turning up for the parade, which features a variety of floats, stalls, live music, and community groups.

Vaisakhi is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world that commemorates the birth of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the 10th Sikh Guru, in 1699.

Surrey’s Vaisakhi parade is one of the biggest celebrations in the world and is organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar.

The celebrations started at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple at 9 am and will travel along 124th Street and then turn left onto 75th Avenue. The parade will then loop back to the temple.

A series of street closures are in place to accommodate the parade.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2024

When: April 20, 2024
Time: 9:30 am to 4 pm
Where: Starts at the Gurdwara Dasmesh Darbar – 12885 85th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: Free

With files from Daniel Chai.

