Vaisakhi parade and Sun Run will close major Metro Vancouver roads this weekend

Hundreds of thousands of participants are looking forward to two major events across Metro Vancouver this weekend, and organizers are encouraging commuters to be prepared for traffic impacts.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade, organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, will take place on Saturday, April 20. Over 500,000 people are expected to attend the festivities with numerous streets blocked off.

The next day, the Vancouver Sun Run will attract tens of thousands of runners to the downtown and Kitsilano areas. Traffic will be heavily affected and several road closures will be in place.

Saturday’s will begin at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple and include a variety of floats, live music and dancers, and community groups. It will travel along 124th Street and then turn left onto 75th Avenue.

Finally, the parade will head down 76th Avenue and onto 128th Street before winding its way back to the Temple.

Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade road closures will be in place from 7:30 am to 5 pm on April 20, with possible travel delays between 72nd Avenue to 88th Avenue, and Scott Road to King George Boulevard.

Commuters in Vancouver are also warned about road closures for the 40th Sun Run on April 21. Tens of thousands of people will lace up their running shoes to run and walk around some of the city’s most scenic areas, meaning there will be dozens of road closures in effect between 5 am and 1:30 pm.

🚨 Road Closure Alert 🚨 The @VancouverSunRun will be taking place this Sunday, April 21. City of Vancouver Road closures will be in effect along the route and Vancouver Police will be directing traffic. More infomation: https://t.co/CxGqjk3ERj — Downtown Van (@downtownvan) April 15, 2024

There are three events with staggered start times, including the Mini Sun Run beginning at 8 am, Competitive Wheelchairs at 8:40 am, and the Main Race at 9 am. Areas which will see road closures are downtown, West End, Kitsilano, False Creek, and Chinatown.