A man from BC says he’s the first in Canada to be approved for a government payout over an injury associated with COVID-19 vaccination.

Ross Wightman developed Guillain-Barré syndrome in May 2021 just days after receiving his first dose of AstraZeneca. It’s a rare disorder where the immune system begins attacking nerves and can sometimes develop after an infection.

“It’s exhausting. There’s really nothing easy for me to do… reading was a challenge for a long time for vision issues. I can’t use my hands very well, they’re kind of curled in,” he said.

Wightman grew up in White Rock, BC, but now calls Lake Country, BC in the Okanagan home. The 40-year-old is a father, commercial pilot, and a real estate agent, but he’s had to stop working to focus on his recovery.

“Eating is tiring. Getting dressed is tiring. Learning to walk again … I had autonomic involvement with my heart and my stomach … No extremity was untouched,” he said.

Wightman has been working with Canada’s Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), a third-party administrator working with the Canadian government that accepts applications from people who’ve been hurt by COVID-19 vaccination.

On May 20, he received a letter from VISP confirming he’d be eligible for compensation.

“Following an assessment of your case, it has been determined by our Medical Review Board that there is a probable causal association between the injuries sustained and the vaccination,” the letter read.

Wightman said in a Facebook post about it that he’s the first person in Canada to ever receive that letter.

Edward Maier, senior case manager and project lead in service operations for VSIP, would not confirm Wightman was the first. Maier only said VISP has initiated payments to claimants and that he’s unable to disclose specific details for privacy reasons.

Wightman is keeping his payout amount private. He said the maximum payout under the program is $284,000, and he received less than that. He’s also eligible for salary replacement for lost wages up to a limit and can submit receipts for physiotherapy and other medical services needed to cope with his condition.

“My full-time job is just recovering right now,” he said. “[With the payment] I can focus on my recovery and my family more and not have to stress about finances, or should I be trying to work more.”

A diagnosis Guillain-Barré is more common in people one to 21 days out from COVID-19 viral vector vaccination compared to the background rate in the general population, studies suggest.

The Government of Canada confirms on its website Guillain-Barré syndrome is a rare but reported side effect after vaccination with viral vector vaccines such as AstraZeneca. The government says symptoms include pain, numbness, muscle weakness, and progressive paralysis in severe cases. Although there is no cure, many patients recover from the disorder.

Wightman is getting therapy and treatment multiple times a week and says the hardest part is not being able to play with his kids like he used to.

“My wife has had to carry a much larger load than normal,” he said. “It’s definitely been challenging, not being able to go swimming with the boys … I can’t play soccer, chase them around the yard, you know, this typical parent-kid thing.”