Do you live with long COVID? Share your experience with Daily Hive

As Canada enters its sixth wave of COVID-19, many are just getting their first brush with the virus, while others have been living with the repercussions for over a year.

Vaccines and boosters have lessened the effects of the virus, but for some of those who contracted COVID in the first few months of the pandemic with no immunity, the symptoms never let up.

These are the people who live with long COVID, also known as COVID long haulers. The official term is “post-COVID-19 condition,” according to the World Health Organization (WHO). They definite it as “the illness that occurs in people who have a history of probable or confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection; usually within three months from the onset of COVID-19, with symptoms and effects that last for at least two months.”

Daily Hive spoke with one of the longest of long haulers, Steve McCauley, in February.

“I’m living a half life, like a twilight,” he said.

Now, as mask mandates lift and other public health measures ease amid the rise of “stealth Omicron,” the country is seeing a resurgence in cases, which means a new cohort of possible COVID long haulers.

If you live with long COVID, Daily Hive wants to hear your story to shed a light on the true effects of this virus.

