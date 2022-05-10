“We are still in this pandemic”: BC could see COVID-19 resurgence this fall

BC health officials have provided some updates on COVID-19 in the province, including raising the alarm for a potential resurgence this fall.

In their first briefing in over a month, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix once again stepped up to the podium to address the community.

Henry addressed the Omicron variant and the most recent wave of COVID-19. She said that vaccinations helped the province ward off the worst-case scenario, but “we are still in this pandemic.”

She also suggested that three doses of vaccination are needed to be protected against the Omicron variant.

BC’s top doctor also provided some words of caution for the upcoming fall respiratory season, as with more people travelling and moving around, influenza has started to infect people in the province.

“I’m concerned and working with my team to look at what are the possible scenarios that we may face given our situation, our demographics, and our immunity levels here. And when we get into the next respiratory season in the fall, we will need to manage influenza. We’re starting to see a bit of it.”

“This virus is going to be with us for some time,” she added, stating that it wasn’t clear whether residents would need another dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in BC this fall.

Henry said that we’re past the “emergency phase” but not entirely through it yet.

The press conference began with an update on vaccinations for health professionals.

Henry reassured the public that residents seeking healthcare should feel safe in medical environments knowing that the professionals treating them are vaccinated.

She said there’s a very high degree of vaccination among healthcare professionals.

BC health officials will have another update on vaccines on June 1.