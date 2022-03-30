FoodBoozeRestaurants & Bars

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar to launch new $100 martini in Vancouver

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
Mar 30 2022, 11:15 pm
Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar to launch new $100 martini in Vancouver
Courtesy Uva
If you’re in the mood for a high-end martini, look no further than Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar, as the downtown spot is launching one you need to try.

The Seymour Street watering hole is about to launch Martini Mondays.

This means starting April 4 and every Monday following, folks can head to this spot and indulge in a menu of handcrafted martinis, available from 5 to 10:30 pm only.

While there will be a fantastic selection of classic martinis and beyond up for order, one in particular, has caught our eye.

Courtesy Uva

The $100 “Ampersand” cocktail is made with Hennessey XO, Monkey 47 Gin, Laphroaig 25yr, Noilly Prat Ambre, and orange bitters.

Courtesy Uva

The 3 oz bev is served in a crystal martini glass surrounded by dry ice and moss in a one-of-a-kind display.

Try this, and the exclusive Martini Monday cocktail lineup starting April 4 if you’re a spirit connoisseur!

Courtesy Uva

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-632-9560

Instagram

