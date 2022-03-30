If you’re in the mood for a high-end martini, look no further than Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar, as the downtown spot is launching one you need to try.

The Seymour Street watering hole is about to launch Martini Mondays.

This means starting April 4 and every Monday following, folks can head to this spot and indulge in a menu of handcrafted martinis, available from 5 to 10:30 pm only.

While there will be a fantastic selection of classic martinis and beyond up for order, one in particular, has caught our eye.

The $100 “Ampersand” cocktail is made with Hennessey XO, Monkey 47 Gin, Laphroaig 25yr, Noilly Prat Ambre, and orange bitters.

The 3 oz bev is served in a crystal martini glass surrounded by dry ice and moss in a one-of-a-kind display.

Try this, and the exclusive Martini Monday cocktail lineup starting April 4 if you’re a spirit connoisseur!

Uva Wine & Cocktail Bar

Address: 900 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-632-9560

Instagram