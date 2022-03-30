FoodFood TrucksFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Nonna's Cucina is opening their first brick and mortar location this weekend

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
Mar 30 2022, 6:43 pm
Nonna's Cucina is opening their first brick and mortar location this weekend
@nonnascucinayvr Instagram
Good news for Italian sub lovers. Nonna’s Cucina, the Port Moody-based food truck that specializes in Italian street food, has just announced it is opening a new brick-and-mortar location.

According to its Instagram, the new Italian spot will hold its grand opening this weekend on Saturday, April 2.

Located at 2166 East Hastings Street, Nonna’s will be a welcome addition to the Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nonna’s Cucina (@nonnascucinayvr)

Folks can expect more of the comforting Italian favourites they’ve been serving up from their food truck since 2021, but with some exciting new additions.

A first look at the menu reveals that the restaurant will still be serving up their fan-favourite Italian subs and panino, as well as some inventive pasta dishes. Highlights include chitarra with prawns, olives, and crispy pancetta, as well as spring-forward offerings like pappardelle with peas, asparagus, and truffle cream.

The restaurant will have grab-and-go options as well as dine-in.

Nonna’s Cucina

Address: 2166 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

Facebook | Instagram

