Nonna's Cucina is opening their first brick and mortar location this weekend
Good news for Italian sub lovers. Nonna’s Cucina, the Port Moody-based food truck that specializes in Italian street food, has just announced it is opening a new brick-and-mortar location.
According to its Instagram, the new Italian spot will hold its grand opening this weekend on Saturday, April 2.
Located at 2166 East Hastings Street, Nonna’s will be a welcome addition to the Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood.
Folks can expect more of the comforting Italian favourites they’ve been serving up from their food truck since 2021, but with some exciting new additions.
A first look at the menu reveals that the restaurant will still be serving up their fan-favourite Italian subs and panino, as well as some inventive pasta dishes. Highlights include chitarra with prawns, olives, and crispy pancetta, as well as spring-forward offerings like pappardelle with peas, asparagus, and truffle cream.
The restaurant will have grab-and-go options as well as dine-in.
Nonna’s Cucina
Address: 2166 East Hastings Street, Vancouver