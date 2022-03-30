FoodRestaurants & Bars

Bistro One Half launches "Vancouver's first in-the-water" dining experience

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
Mar 30 2022, 7:17 pm
Forget about seaside dining, this restaurant in Richmond is actually located right on the water.

Bistro One Half is an Asian fusion restaurant in Richmond at the Steveston Fisherman’s Wharf.

Set among the moored sailboats and fishing vessels just off the boardwalk, the restaurant calls itself Vancouver’s first “in the water” dining experience – you even have to walk down a gangway to get to it.

With the salty sea air and slight rock of the waves, this is about as close as you can get to feeling like you’re actually dining out at sea.

The restaurant, which only just opened its doors in February, specializes in Shanghai-style food, tapas with an Asian influence, and Izakaya.

The menu often changes depending on the season.

As is fitting for its surroundings, Bistro One Half also has a great selection of seafood, including some more decadent options like live Dungeness crab with spicy garlic and lobster with butter and citrus.

Its extensive menu offers diners other options too, like dim sum and seasonal hot pot.

Truly a one-of-a-kind dining experience, the interiors of Bistro One Half are made to feel like you’re inside a ship, with wooden beams overhead and nautical detailing throughout.

For those with a hankering for seafood, or even just an inclination toward the maritime and nautical, this spot is definitely worth checking out.

Bistro One Half

Address: 3540 Bayview Street, Richmond
Phone: 604-448-7930

Instagram

