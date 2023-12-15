Is fast food better in Canada compared to the US?

Canadians are used to hearing about the products we’re missing out on because we don’t live in the States, but one American TikTok is shedding light on the food items she thinks are superior in Canada.

In the video, Caliedh Fraser, who relocated from the US to Nova Scotia, talks about five things she thinks “are just all around better quality in Canada.”

“Any and all dairy products, [and] meat,” she says. “Canadian pop is far superior to American pop, except for Mountain Dew,” she adds.

The next one may come as a surprise because Canadians often feel we’re missing out on the fast-food options available down south.

But Fraser is adamant that “all fast food” is much better in Canada.

The last thing she thinks Canada does much better than the US is our candy.

Fraser’s opinions definitely got people talking in the comments, with many folks agreeing with her.

“Candy. Especially our chocolate. Every time I have to eat chocolate from America, I know instantly,” said one TikToker.

“I agree that all food is better in Canada. Liquor is cheaper in the US but everything is better in Canada,” said another individual.

“I agree on dairy. When. eat dairy products in the US it upsets my tummy,” wrote one person.

“All food in general honestly 😂 I moved to the US for 1 year and I couldn’t wait to get back just for the food,” noted another.

“Beer 🍻 lol we do beer better,” added a commenter.

Other folks felt that the US was better for the variety of options offered.

“I live in Kelowna BC🇨🇦All we have on every corner is Tim Hortons and McDonald’s. We NEED more variety like the States does😑lol, ” said one person.

“I feel like it’s the opposite there are way more choices in the US than in Canada,” added another.

But Fraser pointed out that her video was about the overall quality of products and not choices.

What are your thoughts on Fraser’s video? Do you think certain Canadian food products and items are better than the US? Let us know in the comments.