Urban Barn opens new flagship store in South Granville in Vancouver
As of today, Urban Barn has opened a new larger store within Vancouver that serves as a replacement store and an expansion.
The retailer’s flagship showroom and store is located at 2935 Granville Street in the South Granville retail district, occupying a 5,000 sq ft space that was previously home to Pottery Barn Kids.
Urban Barn was previously located in another unit within South Granville north of West Broadway, within a space that is now set to become Value Village.
The new Urban Barn space includes a larger showroom, allowing a wider selection of furniture, wall decor, and lighting.
“As Vancouver’s cultural design district, South Granville is a natural fit for our flagship store,” said Urban Barn president Linda Letts in a statement.
The Vancouver-based retailer now has nine locations within the Lower Mainland, including a location at Park Royal mall in West Vancouver, and a total of 55 locations across the country.