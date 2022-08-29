Rove Concepts opening flagship furniture showroom in downtown Vancouver

The northeast corner of the intersection of Granville and West Pender streets in downtown Vancouver will be the home of Rove Concepts’ flagship showroom.

The Scandinavian-style furniture retailer is planning to open at 480 Granville Street, kitty-corner from the Starbucks Reserve, in late September 2022. The showroom spans over 4,000 sq ft of highly prominent ground-level retail space.

The new showroom will feature an immersive design lab using the latest augmented reality planner, which allows customers to design their own space using Rove’s furniture.

Rove Concepts also has a permanent showroom located in Miami and another location planned for Toronto. They previously had a small showroom location at 990 West 7th Avenue in Vancouver’s Fairview area.

The upcoming downtown Vancouver flagship showroom replaces the longtime location of Dunn’s Tailors, which left the retail unit during the pandemic.

Rove Concepts launched in Vancouver in 2011, initially solely driven as an online-based business.

The company describes its furniture flair as mid-century contemporary designs that “can be seen with ample windows and open floor plans that expose interiors and bring in the outdoors, speaking to the balance of obvious contrast.”

“Statement pieces often define simple spaces using heavy textural fabrics, contemporary patterns and natural durable materials such as leather, wood, marble and wool. See our compilation of the best styles from classic mid-century design and some of our bestsellers made to be envied.”