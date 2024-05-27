Upper bowl open: Lions projecting huge BC Place crowd for 50 Cent show

The BC Lions are opening the upper bowl at BC Place for their home opener on June 15 as they prepare for a massive crowd.

Fans are expected to flood the arena to see the team play against the Calgary Stampeders and to take in a recently announced 50 Cent performance.

The famous rapper was announced as the headliner for the team’s concert kickoff. In past years, the Lions have brought LL Cool J and OneRepublic for the season kickoff performance.

The Lions had more than 30,000 fans for both of the previous concert kickoff events, and this year’s crowd is also expected to be huge. They ranked fourth league-wide in average home attendance last season and have continued to raise their average crowds over the past few seasons.

50 Cent will take the field an hour before kickoff. The Grammy and Emmy-winning artist is one of the biggest names in music and was a guest star for the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in Los Angeles.

🤯 That was fast! We see you B.C! The Upper Bowl is NOW OPEN! 🔥 Tickets are flyin' for our Concert Kickoff on June 15! Be there when @50Cent hits the stage on @SaveOnFoods Field at @BCPlace. 🎟️ DON'T MISS OUT! https://t.co/6qwQe8b0op#BCLions #RoarLikeNeverBefore pic.twitter.com/IxavQOkNpm — BC LIONS (@BCLions) May 27, 2024

Tickets are already on sale and start at $25 for adults and $15 for those 17 or younger. Although some seats are available in the lower bowl, much of it is already sold out. The just-opened upper bowl still has plenty of options.

While 50 Cent taking the field at 3 pm is the main attraction, the party starts much earlier as the tailgate on Terry Fox Plaza begins at 10:30 am. There will be fun games as well as plenty of food and beverage options. Adults will be able to purchase beers for just $5.

The Lions start their season on the road when they take on the Toronto Argonauts on June 9. They’ll be looking to improve on their success last season, when they finished second in the West Division and came up one game short of making the Grey Cup.