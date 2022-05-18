FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Kaneko Hannosuke officially opened in Metro Vancouver this week

Daryn Wright
Daryn Wright
|
May 18 2022, 10:40 pm
Kaneko Hannosuke officially opened in Metro Vancouver this week
@kanekohannosuke.vancouver/Instagram
Kaneko Hannosuke, the popular Japanese restaurant with a location on Robson Street, just grand opened its new location in The Amazing Brentwood.

The Tokyo-based restaurant is known for its bowls of Japanese tendon tempura – or tempura donburi, meaning rice bowl – and draws huge lines of people. Its offerings include a variety of seafood and vegetables prepared in its signature deep-fried batter and served with a secret sauce.

This location, situated in the mall’s food court, is only the second location in Canada for the brand.

As part of its grand opening, Kaneko Hannosuke is offering the first fifty guests 50% off on all its menu items today and tomorrow (May 18 and 19). If you want in on this deal, though, you better get there quick – folks are already lining up to get a taste of this new spot.

The Amazing Brentwood has become something of a foodie destination as of late, with a new Tap & Barrel location going in soon and White Spot’s new concept spot, R&D Kitchen, now open to diners in the Burnaby mall.

Kaneko Hannosuke

Address: F10-4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

Instagram

Daryn WrightDaryn Wright
