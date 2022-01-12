The most anticipated new TV shows coming to Canada this year

The you-know-what has resulted in arguably the best time in history to sit back and soak up some new TV shows.

With case numbers soaring and restrictions continually being announced, why don’t you just park it on the couch and get lost in some new series?

Nobody will blame you.

And if you thought 2020 and 2021 were hot for new series to stream, you’ve got another thing coming. This year is loaded with highly anticipated TV shows across Netflix Canada, HBO, Apple TV+, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime.

We’re talking the likes of a Games of Thrones prequel, a new Lord of the Rings series, some big-time stars, and plenty of plots to talk about with your crew.

Here are some of the most anticipated TV shows coming to Canada in 2022. And we’re talking brand spanking new, not new seasons. Let’s start a fresh slate with TV shows this year.

Might we suggest a new comfy pair of sweatpants?

House of the Dragon (HBO): TBA, 2022

This prequel series is set 200 years before the events of the massively popular Game of Thrones saga and focuses on the House Targaryen dynasty.

Archive 81 (Netflix): January 14

A video archivist investigates the secrets behind a mysterious fire and becomes convinced he can save a young woman from a terrifying fate she met 25 years ago.

The Lord of the Rings (Amazon Prime): September 2

This new series from Amazon Prime is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and follows an ensemble cast of characters, both new and old, spanning evil and heroes across Middle-earth.

Inventing Anna (Netflix): February 11

Inspired by the true story, a journalist investigates the case of Anna Delvey, an Instagrammer who stole the hearts and money of New York elites.

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+): TBA 2022

Ewan McGregor reprises his iconic role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in a series that follows the Jedi as he watches over a young Luke Skywalker on Tatooine.

Set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith, the series will dive into the relationship between Kenobi and Darth Vader — played by Hayden Christensen.

Peacemaker (HBO): January 13

John Cena returns as his character Peacemaker from the Suicide Squad in this R-rated series on HBO Max.

Severance (Apple TV+): February 18

From Ben Stiller, Severance centres around a group of coworkers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives, so they remember nothing about their lives at home and their career, and vice versa.

The all-star cast includes Adam Scott, Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette, Emmy-winner John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Academy Award winner Christopher Walken.

She-Hulk (Disney+): TBA 2022

One of Marvel Studios’ slate of new shows, She-Hulk will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who turns into, you guessed it, She-Hulk.

The Last of Us (HBO): Late 2022

Based on the popular video games series, The Last of Us takes place two decades after modern civilization has been destroyed by a zombie apocalypse and follows the relationship between Joel (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor, and Ellie (Bella Ramsey), a 14-year-old girl with a special resistance towards the undead.

Ms. Marvel (Disney+): TBA 2022

Another Marvel flick, Ms. Marvel, centres around Kamala Khan, a massive fan of The Avengers who gains special powers of her own.

The show will lead directly into the Captain Marvel sequel, which is slated to hit theatres in early 2023.

The Gilded Age (HBO): January 24

From the creators of Downton Abbey comes this series set in the late 1800s that follows a young scion of a conservative family who embarks on a mission to infiltrate the wealthy neighbouring clan dominated by a ruthless railroad tycoon family.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix): January 28

Talk about long titles, eh?

For heartbroken Anna (Kristen Bell), every day is the same. She sits with her wine, staring out the window, watching life go by without her. But when a handsome neighbour (Tom Riley) and his adorable daughter move in across the street, Anna starts to see a light at the end of the tunnel. That is, until she witnesses a gruesome murder… Or did she?

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (Crave): February 27

This anthology series follows the rollercoaster ride in Silicon Valley that chronicles the rise and creation of the billion-dollar ride company Uber.

The Sandman (Netflix): TBA 2022

Based on the eponymous comic book series, The Sandman follows a prisoner who escaped decades of imprisonment by a mortal wizard who then sets out to restore order to his kingdom.

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO Max): March 2022

This biopic series will follow the rise of the Los Angeles Lakers iconic dynasty of the 1980s, featuring an impressive cast of John C. Reilly, Adrien Brody, Sally Field, and Wood Harris portraying the likes of Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and the rest of the Lakers organization.