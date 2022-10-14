Vancouver police are searching for a suspect concerning someone who was sucker-punched outside a pub last month near Granville and Helmcken streets.

Based on the photos provided by VPD, it looks like the altercation may have occurred outside of the Best Western Chateau Granville.

The victim is a 36-year-old who was standing on the sidewalk while surrounded by several people. Police say a stranger approached him and punched him in the head, knocking him to the ground.

This occurred on August 14, around 1 am, and this news comes just a day after police shared information about a 93-year-old man who was sucker-punched in Vancouver Chinatown.

A statement from VPD suggests that the puncher left. However, the VPD also believes that there were enough people in the area at the time that someone has to know what happened or who the suspect is.

“We don’t believe there was any prior interaction before the punch, which left the man with lasting facial injuries,” said VPD Sergeant Steve Addison.

“There were hundreds of people in the Granville Entertainment District when this early-morning assault occurred, and we know someone will have information to help us identify the person responsible.”

Police have also shared some details about the suspect, including that he’s a Caucasian male standing around six feet tall with an athletic build and short dark hair. At the time of the attack, he was wearing black shorts and a black T-shirt with a red, white, and blue design on the front.

The VPD has also shared some photos of the suspect.

Anyone with information is being asked to call 604-717-4022.