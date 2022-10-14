Tenants return home to find stranger living in their Vancouver apartment

While it might sound like something out of a comedy sketch show, a stranger allegedly snuck into a residential apartment in downtown Vancouver and pretended to be the tenant.

The incident occurred on October 11.

Residents of the Electric Avenue condominium received a security notice stating that an unauthorized individual had gained access to an unlocked residential unit.

The building in question is located near the BC Supreme Court.

The notice from the strata of the building stated that the individual was “not known to the residents, gained access to an unlocked residential unit and was occupying that unit in the absence of the occupants.”

It also reminded residents to keep doors locked, never to let unknown individuals enter the building, and to ensure entry doors and access points get closed securely behind them.

Daily Hive reached out to the VPD for more information about the incident.

A wild detail that the VPD revealed is that the stranger was wearing one of the tenant’s clothes while claiming to be the tenant.

“We believe the suspect, 32, gained entry to the apartment while the rightful tenants were away, began living there, and assumed the identity of the woman who lived there.”

The suspect was arrested for break and enter.

Remember, kids, keep your doors locked, even if you live in an apartment building.