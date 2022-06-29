A Canadian beach has been named #42 on a list of the 50 best beaches in the world.

It’s called Mystic Beach, and it’s located on the southern coast of Vancouver Island.

“Canada might not immediately spring to mind when you think about beautiful beaches,” claims Big 7 Travel, the group that compiled the list.

This is the fourth annual compilation that Big 7 has put together looking at the best places to rest your feet in the sand.

Big calls Mystic Beach one of Canada’s most enchanting beaches. It’s set along the Juan de Fuca Trail, and the white sandy beach is set against the lush forests that BC is known for.

The beach also features a “picturesque waterfall cascading right into the brilliant blue sea.”

According to AllTrails, Mystic Beach also features its very own trail that takes just over an hour to complete. It’s considered a popular area for hiking.

There’s even a rope swing!

The very best beach is located in what Big 7 calls the hottest destination to visit right now; Playa Conchal, Costa Rica. It’s an eco-friendly destination that is covered in seashells and “wrapped around a turquoise bay.”

Big 7 says it’s paradise.

Here is the top 10:

Playa Conchal, Costa Rica

Turquoise Bay – Exmouth, Australia

Grace Bay – Turks and Caicos

Siesta Beach – Florida, USA

Punta Mosquito – Holbox, Mexico

Secret Lagoon – El Nido, Palawan, Philippines

San Fruttuoso, Italy

Pedn Vounder – Cornwall, England

Boulders Beach – South Africa

Reynisfjara Beach – Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland

For the full list of the 50 best beaches in the world, click here.