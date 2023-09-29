KFC launches new nuggets and special sauce in Canada

Get ready, KFC fans, because the fast-food chain is launching new, limited-time nuggets and a special sauce in Canada.

KFC announced today that its new Original Recipe Nuggets will be available in Canada but only for a limited time.

The company says the new menu item is “the real deal.”

The nuggets are made with 100% white meat from locally sourced chicken, which is freshly hand-breaded in KFC’s secret blend of 11 herbs and spices.

Of course, every nugget needs a good dip.

KFC has released a new special sauce that boasts a tangy mustard flavour to compliment the Original Recipe Nuggets, making for the perfect combo.

You’ll want to get your hands on these new menu items fast, as they’re only available for a limited time in Canada at KFC restaurants, online, and on the KFC app.

Will you try these nuggets and the special sauce next time you’re at KFC?