Uncle Fatih is offering $0.99 slices to celebrate new Richmond location

Richmond is home to some great (and also expensive) pizza, but Uncle Fatih is looking to change that.

Uncle Fatih is opening a new location, and to celebrate, they’ll be giving away slices of pizza for $0.99 during its grand opening. What’s even better is this promo is on for the entire day.

Uncle Fatih (sometimes called or misspelled as Uncle Faith, but the real ones know) is best known for selling pizza by the slice and has locations all across Metro Vancouver.

You can also order whole pizzas for pick-up or delivery.

Our personal favourite is beef & blue cheese, but there are plenty of other options, including vegetarian and vegan options (you can substitute vegan cheese on any pizza).

The $0.99 special is only available at its new location on Saturday, October 28 at its new location.

Address: 153—6386 No. 3 Road, Richmond

