"Unacceptable": Anytime Fitness in West End slams BC decision to keep gyms closed

Anytime Fitness has issued a statement on social media, condemning a BC decision to extend the closures that impact gyms and fitness centres.

Their main gripe seems to stem from a lack of communication from BC health officials, calling it “unacceptable” in an Instagram post, directed to their members.

They also pointed to the fact that gyms and fitness centres need to stay closed, while a range of other activities remain open in BC.

BC health officials didn’t make a formal announcement in regards to extending provincial health orders, but a document that became available to the public on Monday revealed their intentions.

A Monday afternoon update to the province’s provincial health order indicated that the current restrictions had been extended, and that more information would be available on Tuesday at 1:30.

“There was no communication — they quietly just updated it today after confirming on Friday that the current PHO ends on Jan 18th,” reads the Instagram post from Anytime Fitness.

The account that issued the statement was from Anytime Fitness in Vancouver’s West End, located at 200-1015 Denman Street.

“You can understand our frustration with this. The lack of communication from the BC Government has been UNACCEPTABLE. This shows a complete disregard for local small businesses, their employees, and the communities we serve.”

As part of the current health orders, restaurants, malls, and sports facilities like boxing gyms are allowed to remain open, something that Anytime Fitness takes exception to.

“Please reach out to your local MLA. Any support we can get over the next 24 hours will help make a difference.”