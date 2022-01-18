BC breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record, logs 5,625 new COVID-19 cases

British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 5,625 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 299,146.

There were 2,383 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,733 between Saturday and Sunday, and 1,509 between Sunday and Monday.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 35,985 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 819 (+173) individuals are currently hospitalized and 99 (+2) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

New cases and total active cases are broken down by health region as follows: