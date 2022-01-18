BC breaks COVID-19 hospitalization record, logs 5,625 new COVID-19 cases
British Columbia health officials announced on Monday that there have been 5,625 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 299,146.
There were 2,383 cases discovered between Friday and Saturday, 1,733 between Saturday and Sunday, and 1,509 between Sunday and Monday.
In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that there are 35,985 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 819 (+173) individuals are currently hospitalized and 99 (+2) are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.
- Fraser Health: 1,884 new cases, 17,789 total active cases
- Vancouver Coastal Health: 1,155 new cases, 9,276 total active cases
- Interior Health: 1,345 new cases, 5,192 total active cases
- Northern Health: 556 new cases, 1,645 total active cases
- Island Health: 681 new cases, 2,068 total active cases
- Outside of Canada: Four new cases, 15 total active cases
There have been 22 new COVID-19-related deaths in British Columbia, for a total of 2,490 deaths in the province.
There have been eight new healthcare facility outbreaks, for a total of 50 facilities with outbreaks in the province.
To date, 89.2% (4,447,145) of eligible people five and older in BC have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 83.4% (4,155,929) have received their second dose.
From January 7 to January 13, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 22.7% of cases, and from December 31 to January 13, they accounted for 33.7% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (January 7 to January 13) – Total 16,478
- Not vaccinated: 3,101 (18.8%)
- Partially vaccinated: 642 (3.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 12,735 (77.3%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (December 31 to January 13) – Total 809
- Not vaccinated: 235 (29%)
- Partially vaccinated: 38 (4.7%)
- Fully vaccinated: 536 (66.3%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (January 7 to January 13)
- Not vaccinated: 444.3
- Partially vaccinated: 201.1
- Fully vaccinated: 369.4
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (December 31 to January 13)
- Not vaccinated: 57.3
- Partially vaccinated: 29.9
- Fully vaccinated: 11.5