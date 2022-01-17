Maskless workout at Metrotown Mall protests gym closures (VIDEO)

A group of demonstrators clad in exercise gear gathered at Metrotown Mall in Burnaby on Saturday for a high-intensity workout protesting the closure of gyms in BC due to Omicron.

The colourful protesters carried signs saying “fitness is essential” and did burpees, pushups, and jumping jacks in the mall before a security guard approached and talked to them.



“I’m sure without explaining it, you can all agree, these mandates in effect do absolutely nothing to improve our mental, physical, emotional, or spiritual health, nor improve immunity,” workout leader Vanessa Stone wrote on Instagram.

The demonstrators didn’t wear masks during their workout, even though masks are currently mandatory in all public indoor spaces in BC.

Stone added in an Instagram story that she hopes gyms will be exempt from vaccine passport rules, which she called “segregation passports.” There is no indication that BC gyms will be exempt from the vaccine certificate system.

Daily Hive has reached out to Stone for further comment but has not yet heard back.

Gyms and fitness centres in BC have been closed since December 22, when the province announced restrictions to slow the spread of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The public health order is set to expire on January 18, and officials will announce whether it will be extended or lifted during a news conference Tuesday.