Umbrellas sold in Canadian Costcos recalled due to fire hazard

A series of patio umbrellas sold in Canada pose a potential fire hazard and should immediately stop being used, according to an umbrella recall notice.

Health Canada announced a consumer product recall Thursday, June 23 covering “SunVilla 10 foot Solar LED Market Umbrellas” sold in Costco from January 2021 to May 2022.

There were 32,702 units sold in Canada, and they should be returned to Costco for a refund.

The umbrellas, sold in various colours, have LED lights on the inside arms of the umbrella with a solar panel.

The issue is that the lithium-ion batteries in the umbrella could overheat, which poses a fire and burn hazard.

Since June 8, 2022, there was a report of a battery overheating and an umbrella catching fire in Canada.

In the US, where the umbrella was also sold, there were five reports of batteries overheating – four reports said the umbrellas caught fire and one report of a “smoke inhalation injury.”

Check out the full recall notice for more details on models and UPC codes, but if you have the recalled umbrella, here’s what you should do:

Stop using it.

Remove the solar panel from the top.

Store the panel out of the sun, away from any combustible materials.

Do not charge the panel with the AC adapter.

Be sure you don’t redistribute (sell or give away) the affected product because it’s prohibited by the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act.

Health Canada would like to remind Canadians to report any health or safety incidents related to the use of this product or any other consumer product or cosmetic by filling out the Consumer Product Incident Report Form.