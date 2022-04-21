Nearly 140,000 air fryers recalled in Canada due to fire hazard

About 138,570 air fryers sold in Canada have been recalled due to potential fire hazards.

Health Canada has recalled the Insignia Digital Air Fryers, Insignia Analog Air Fryers, and Insignia Digital Air Fryer Oven.

The agency says these air fryers can overheat, warning customers of “a potential burn and fire hazard.”

The products were sold by Best Buy, eBay, and Amazon between November 2018 and April 2022.

About 634,522 of these Insignia air fryers have also been recalled in the US.

As of March 25, the company has received 36 reports of incidents, including one report of minor injury in Canada. In the US, it has identified 68 reports of incidents with one report of minor injury.

What you should do if you own these air fryers

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled air fryers and air fryer ovens, check to see if their model is included in the recall, and return the product through the return process of the original place of purchase,” advised Health Canada.

It added that products bought from Best Buy Canada can be returned for store credit. The electronics store is also contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns. It’ll provide pre-paid shopping boxes, labels, and return instructions.

To participate in the recall consumers can register online at www.insigniaairfryerrecall.expertinquiry.com or call 1-877-650-5411 from 8 am to 5 pm ET, Monday through Friday (except statutory holidays).

For the full list of recalled appliance numbers click here.