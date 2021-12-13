Costco recalls dog advent calendars over quality concerns

Costco is recalling a dog advent calendar over quality control concerns.

The Irish Rover 2021 Advent Calendar for Dogs was recalled on December 11. Costco says the calendar is item 2462182. The company said anyone who purchased one should stop feeding the treats to their pets immediately.

“You may return the calendar to a Costco warehouse for a full refund on your next visit. For more information, please contact Irish Dog Foods at [email protected] or by telephone at 888-671-8851 (Monday to Friday 8 am to 5 pm).”

Costco says the recall is out of an “abundance of caution” because the calendars do not meet their quality standards.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this information along to anyone to whom the product may have been given,” Costco said.