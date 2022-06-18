If you’re a fan of using ready-to-blend smoothies, then it’s time to give your freezer a quick check and listen up to this smoothie recall notice.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), Revive Organics Inc. is recalling a selection of its products because of possible norovirus contamination in the raspberries used in its foods.

CFIA test results triggered the recall, and there haven’t been any reported illnesses linked to eating the products.

The recalled products, including six kinds of smoothies and one kind of oat products, were sold nationally and online:

Smoothie recall list:

Açaí Twist Smoothie

Berry Blü Smoothie

Berry Patch Oats

Coconut Cream Smoothie

Heart Beet Smoothie

Raspberry & Mango Smoothie

Strawberry Zen

Now, CFIA is verifying the removal of the recalled products from the marketplace and conducting a food safety investigation so more products may be recalled.

Here’s what CFIA says you should do next:

If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor.

Check to see if you have recalled products.

Do not consume recalled products.

Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to where they were purchased.

According to Health Canada, Noroviruses cause gastroenteritis – an illness that typically includes diarrhea and vomiting.

Foodborne outbreaks of norovirus happen when food is contaminated either by handlers who have the virus or when food is contaminated at their source before harvested.

You can learn more about these recalls on the CIFA Recalls and Safety Alerts website and sign up to get all recall notices like this by following CFIA.