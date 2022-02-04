The ultimate guide to this year’s best Valentine’s Day gifts

Need some inspiration for Valentine’s Day gifts? We’ve rounded up our 33 top picks for fun, romantic and quirky presents for your special someone.

Sauvignon Blanc wine*

Your sweetheart will love sipping and savouring 2020 Reserve Sauvignon Blanc from Mission Hill Family Estate this Valentine’s Day. The wine’s brightness and intensity of fruit are highlighted by citrus, passionfruit and lime flavours, complemented by suggestions of gooseberry and lemongrass on the complex, lingering finish. Mission Hill has won the title of Canada’s Winery of the Year at the WineAlign National Wine Awards of Canada five times over the past two decades, making it the winningest winery in the country.

Bracelet

Handcrafted by Bloodline in Vancouver, this sterling silver bracelet is etched with “Omnia Vincit Amor,” Latin for “Love Conquers All.” The bold brand has long been a favourite of Hollywood celebrities.

Personalized Candy Jar

Send a sweet message to your sweetheart with a personalized candy jar from Bed Bath & Beyond. Printed on the jar are five colourful hearts, each of which can be customized with two lines of text.

Sunglasses

Your valentine will totally rock a movie star vibe wearing Saint Laurent Flash 54mm Heart Sunglasses from Nordstrom. Made in Italy, these sunnies are the very definition of playful chic.

Silk Bedding

Treat your sweetie to a good night’s sleep with all-natural silk bedding from SmartSilk. The Canadian company makes comforters, pillows, pillow protectors and more that feel luxurious and look great — and are also temperature-regulating, allergy-friendly and machine-washable. They’re made from Tussah silk, which does not harm the silkworms during the harvesting process.

Romper

Smash + Tess want your sweetheart to feel comfy while looking cute. The Vancouver brand has released a special collection for Valentine’s Day, which includes the Love Day Romper, Love Day Top and Love Day Short, all crafted from a super-soft blend of bamboo and cotton.

Sparkling Rosé Wine

Any fan of fine wine will appreciate Jagged Rock Sparkling Rosé from CedarCreek Estate Winery. With aromas of strawberry and pink grapefruit, and just a hint of savoury cream, this effervescent and light rosé is a true (and delicious) representation of British Columbia’s south Okanagan region. The summertime temperature at Jagged Rock Vineyard regularly soars over 40 degrees Celsius, and this desert climate makes the sunny spot ideally suited to growing remarkable fruit.

Sweatshirt

Spread the love around with the timely Love collection from Roots. Sweats, tees, socks, leather pieces and more mean there’s something for everyone.

Pillow

Looking for some pillow talk? Bed Bath & Beyond stocks piles of pillows that are perfect for Valentine’s Day gifts, including ones emblazoned with Love, Squeeze Me, a winking heart and more.

Jacket

Canada Goose partnered with Inuk fashion designer Victoria Kakuktinniq on three limited-edition outerwear styles, including the Kakuktinniq Jacket. It features reflective details, removable interior backpack straps and a hood that is both adjustable and removable. All three pieces in this Project Atigi capsule collection celebrate and support Inuit traditions.

Hair Straightener

Available in bold colours such as fuchsia or purple, the Dyson Corrale uses flexing copper plates to tame tresses in styles ranging from smooth to wavy to curly — but with less heat (and therefore less damage) than a traditional hair straightener. Bonus: It’s cord-free.

Charm

Inspired by love locks placed on bridges all around the world, the two-part Padlock and Key Dangle Charm from Pandora will show your special someone that they possess the key to your heart. It can be worn on a bracelet or a necklace.

Chardonnay and Pinot Noir Wines

Chardonnay and Pinot Noir go together like a fairytale couple since both grapes thrive in similar conditions: cool climates. This love story has a sweetly satisfying ending because Liquidity Wines is offering the 2019 Chardonnay Reserve and the 2019 Pinot Noir Reserve right now, two stellar choices for wine-loving valentines. And they all lived happily ever after.

Sweatshirt

Perfect for anyone who’s a lover, not a fighter, this bold sweatshirt from Brunette the Label fits like a warm hug. It’s part of the Vancouver company’s cozy Valentine’s Day collection.

Massage Device

Who wouldn’t enjoy endless massages this Valentine’s Day? The Theragun Mini at Hudson’s Bay is pocket-sized but powerful, quietly delivering up to 150 minutes of deep-muscle massage (not to mention stress relief) on a single charge.

Star Wars Backpack

The Force is strong with the new Ahsoka Tano collection from Herschel Supply Company. The Vancouver brand’s latest Star Wars collaboration includes backpacks and lunch boxes perfect for any fan of The Mandalorian.

Dalgona Cookies

Would you and your partner have survived the high-stakes Dalgona challenge on Squid Game? Find out with the KGAME Dalgona Cookie Tin from Showcase, which contains two randomly selected honeycomb cookies. Only fate will decide which shapes you receive.

Watch

The Swiss-made, water-resistant T-Touch Connect Solar from Tissot includes a compass, altimeter, barometer, calendar, alarm, timer, step counter and more. It can be paired with a smartphone and receive incoming calls. This watch does everything except make breakfast in bed. Bonus: Tiny solar sensors on the dial capture natural and artificial light and store the solar power in an accumulator.

Necklace

A romantic Gemini, a passionate Leo, a creative Sagittarius — they’re each sure to appreciate a necklace that showcases their star sign. The Zodiac collection from Vancouver company Leah Yard Designs features all 12 signs in gold or silver.

Shaving Subscription Box

Is your heartthrob a bit on the hirsute side? Give their grooming routine a little help with a subscription box from Dollar Shave Club. Your sweetheart gets to choose how often replacement razor cartridges ship out.

Scarf

Keep your sweetie warm and cozy — and show your support of Canadian athletes at the same time — with a Team Canada Quilted Insulated Scarf from Lululemon. Filled with goose down (certified to be ethically sourced), the reversible lightweight scarf has a loop on one end to feed the other end through, as well as a cleverly hidden zip pocket.

Shoulder Bag

You can’t go wrong with Valentine’s Day gifts from Coach. The buttery soft Hero Shoulder Bag provides an eye-catching pop of pink. This glove-tanned leather bag has accents featuring the iconic Coach Horse and Carriage, plus a detachable crossbody strap.

Candle

Set the mood with a Tin Candle in Rose from MUJI. The mix of rose, jojoba oil, coconut oil and soy wax produces a rich and romantic scent.

Blanket

The packable, water-resistant Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket from Mountain Equipment Company is big enough for two people to cuddle under. It works equally well outside — stargazing, napping in a hammock, toasting marshmallows over a campfire — or inside, for some quality R&R on the couch.

Swim Trunks

Amiri Heart Print Swim Trunks from Nordstrom will have your honey dreaming of your next beach vacation. Can you smell the sea, sand and surf?

Bodycare Gift Set

The Body Shop has long been known as a go-to for Valentine’s Day gifts, and The Sweetest Strawberry Heart Gift Box doesn’t disappoint. This limited-edition set contains lip butter, body butter and hand cream, all in a delicious strawberry scent. Bonus: The body butter and hand cream are made from fair-trade shea butter from Ghana, while the body butter’s tub is made completely from plastic collected off the streets of India.

Lipstick

Glam plus fun equals the MAC Viva Glam x Keith Haring Matte Lipstick from Nordstrom. Sales of this limited-edition lippy help support the Viva Glam Fund.

Personalized Item

Make has long been known in Vancouver for their quirky gifts and custom products. The possibilities are endless to show your valentine how much you care, from a personalized heart-shaped aluminum ornament to a monogrammed bath robe to a custom fleece blanket.

Mug

Deliver a daily reminder of your love with a porcelain Mon Cheri or You Make Me So Happy mug from Indigo. Heart-shaped handles are a sweet touch.

Waffle Maker

Express your love via deliciously crispy carbs with a heart-shaped waffle maker from Bed Bath & Beyond. (Maple syrup not included, but highly recommended.)

Bath Kit

The Strawberry Ritual Immersive Kit from Selv Rituel encourages your valentine to indulge in a stress-free soak in the tub. Notes of strawberry and rose create the perfect aromatic atmosphere for relaxation — and, perhaps, falling in love anew. The Montreal company uses all-natural vegan ingredients in all of their self-care products.

Mickey Mouse T-Shirt

UNIQLO has teamed up with top Disney creators to release 24 designs in the Mickey Stands UT collection over the next several months. Each tee features the world’s most beloved mouse in an iconic pose.

Jewellery

Mejuri was founded on the principle that women should dare to purchase fine jewellery for themselves, without waiting for men to buy it for them. That shouldn’t stop anyone from buying Mejuri’s rings, earrings, bracelets and necklaces as Valentine’s Day gifts — and perhaps picking up a little something extra for yourself at the same time. A couple of our favourites: the Diamond Letter Pendant and the men’s Curb Chain Bracelet.

*Denotes sponsored placement in article