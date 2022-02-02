4 Valentine's Day-themed treats to devour this month in Canada

The most romantic day of the year is almost here, and whether you’ll celebrate the day with your significant other, friends, or on your own, Valentine’s Day-themed treats are a must.

Some of Canada’s most beloved names have released their annual treats for the month leading up to the big day.

Here are a few sweets and treats for Valentine’s Day that you can find in Canada.

Valentine Cake Pop, Heart Sugar Cookie

Bee Mine, Cookies To My Kreme, Beary Best Valentine and My Batter Half.

Red Velvet Cake blizzard, Secret Admirer – pink cake and rose flavoured ice cream with strawberry ribbon.

Valentine’s Day mini favourites, Sweetheart Bag, Not Today Cupid Chocolate Stash, Raspberry Hearts and more.

