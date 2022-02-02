FoodCheap EatsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood NewsSpecials & Deals

4 Valentine's Day-themed treats to devour this month in Canada

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Feb 2 2022, 5:41 pm
4 Valentine's Day-themed treats to devour this month in Canada
@purdyschocolateir/Instagram, Starbucks Canada
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU

Asian, Bubble Tea

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle SFU
Chop Steakhouse & Bar

Steakhouse, Alcohol

Chop Steakhouse & Bar
Pink Elephant Thai - Alberni

Asian, Thai

Pink Elephant Thai - Alberni
H Tasting Lounge

Seafood, Cocktails

H Tasting Lounge
The Yellow Chilli Delta

Indian

The Yellow Chilli Delta
Boca'o Spain in a bite

Tapas

Boca'o Spain in a bite

The most romantic day of the year is almost here, and whether you’ll celebrate the day with your significant other, friends, or on your own, Valentine’s Day-themed treats are a must.

Some of Canada’s most beloved names have released their annual treats for the month leading up to the big day.

Here are a few sweets and treats for Valentine’s Day that you can find in Canada.

Starbucks

Valentine Cake Pop, Heart Sugar Cookie

valentine's day

Starbucks Canada

Website | Instagram

 

Krispy Kreme

Bee Mine, Cookies To My Kreme, Beary Best Valentine and My Batter Half.

Website | Instagram

 

Baskin Robbins

Red Velvet Cake blizzard, Secret Admirer – pink cake and rose flavoured ice cream with strawberry ribbon.

Website | Instagram

 

Purdy’s Chocolatier

Valentine’s Day mini favourites, Sweetheart Bag, Not Today Cupid Chocolate Stash, Raspberry Hearts and more.

Website | Instagram

Karen DoradeaKaren Doradea
+ Dished
+ Cheap Eats
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT