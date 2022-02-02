4 Valentine's Day-themed treats to devour this month in Canada
Feb 2 2022, 5:41 pm
The most romantic day of the year is almost here, and whether you’ll celebrate the day with your significant other, friends, or on your own, Valentine’s Day-themed treats are a must.
Some of Canada’s most beloved names have released their annual treats for the month leading up to the big day.
Here are a few sweets and treats for Valentine’s Day that you can find in Canada.
Starbucks
Valentine Cake Pop, Heart Sugar Cookie
Krispy Kreme
Bee Mine, Cookies To My Kreme, Beary Best Valentine and My Batter Half.
View this post on Instagram
Baskin Robbins
Red Velvet Cake blizzard, Secret Admirer – pink cake and rose flavoured ice cream with strawberry ribbon.
View this post on Instagram
Purdy’s Chocolatier
Valentine’s Day mini favourites, Sweetheart Bag, Not Today Cupid Chocolate Stash, Raspberry Hearts and more.
View this post on Instagram